Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Marqeta by 11.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Marqeta by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Marqeta by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.87. 55,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120,716. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.23. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $34.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Marqeta to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

