Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $29,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

