Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Reduced by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 213,788 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.10% of Mastercard worth $320,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,511,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 21.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Mastercard by 16.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.42.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $328.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

