Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.9% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $42,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mastercard by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after buying an additional 468,198 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 18.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,715,000 after buying an additional 1,193,676 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.42.

MA stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.78. The stock had a trading volume of 145,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $319.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

