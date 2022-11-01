Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,060 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Materion were worth $53,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 1,385.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Materion by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $97.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.31.

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Materion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $445.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $276,331.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

