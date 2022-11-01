McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.45-$24.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $352.85.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded down $7.33 on Tuesday, hitting $382.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,307. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.33 and a 200-day moving average of $339.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson has a 52-week low of $212.51 and a 52-week high of $396.00.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 22.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,609,000 after acquiring an additional 149,471 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of McKesson by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 372,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69,208 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 178,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

