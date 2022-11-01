MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDWD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.33 on Friday. MediWound has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in MediWound by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 562,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in MediWound by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 110,129 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

