Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) PT Lowered to €75.00

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($81.63) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Melexis from €80.00 ($81.63) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Melexis Stock Performance
Shares of MLXSF opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. Melexis has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.82.
Melexis Company Profile
Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.
