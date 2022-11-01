Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Barclays

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.26.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MRK opened at $101.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $256.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.