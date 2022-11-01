Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.93-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Mercury Systems also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.36 EPS.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

MRCY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.63. 442,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.75, a P/E/G ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.89. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $289.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.13.

In related news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $120,026.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,284.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,997.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,431 shares of company stock worth $969,190 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $230,973,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,117,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after purchasing an additional 27,079 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 218.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after purchasing an additional 493,801 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.