Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $225-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.91 million. Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.93-$2.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 442,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.89. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $289.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.13.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,456.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,456.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $47,909.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,072.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,431 shares of company stock valued at $969,190. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $230,973,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,117,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mercury Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after purchasing an additional 27,079 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 218.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after purchasing an additional 493,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

