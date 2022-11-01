Meridian Management Co. Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,768 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.19. 2,392,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,480,046. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

