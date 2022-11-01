Meridian Management Co. Has $197,000 Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after buying an additional 849,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,318,000 after buying an additional 1,152,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after buying an additional 786,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,075,000 after buying an additional 691,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,529,000 after buying an additional 554,378 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRK traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.69. 115,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick Mcgough acquired 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $254,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,565.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Mcgough bought 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $427,968.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,943.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 150,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,648 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

