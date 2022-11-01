Meridian Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,427 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Simmons First National by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.98. 9,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

