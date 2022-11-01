Meridian Management Co. Sells 2,132 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meridian Management Co. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.9% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $94.52. 271,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,665,078. The company has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.10.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

