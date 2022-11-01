Meridian Management Co. Sells 60 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meridian Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,005,540. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

