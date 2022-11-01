Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 17.96%.

Meridian Stock Performance

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Meridian has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $188.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Meridian by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Meridian by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian in the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Meridian by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Meridian by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian

(Get Rating)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.