Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Issues Earnings Results

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 20.86%.

Meridian Stock Performance

Shares of Meridian stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $188.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38.

Meridian Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Meridian’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Meridian by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meridian by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Meridian by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Meridian by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Meridian by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

