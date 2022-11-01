Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Issues Earnings Results

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 20.86%.
Meridian Stock Performance
Shares of Meridian stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $188.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38.
Meridian Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Meridian’s payout ratio is 17.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
About Meridian
Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meridian (MRBK)
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.