Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after buying an additional 16,427,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,332,000 after purchasing an additional 888,330 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.51. 93,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,156,783. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.00.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

