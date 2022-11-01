Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

PYPL traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.35. 263,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,895,198. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $233.55. The company has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

