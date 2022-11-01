Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Sells 42,900 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lowered its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Plustick Management LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 6.9% during the first quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,300,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globalstar by 44.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,781 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 129,968 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 446,036 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,695,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globalstar news, CEO David B. Kagan purchased 25,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,220.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globalstar news, CEO David B. Kagan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,220.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Monroe III purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 247,500 shares of company stock worth $438,310 over the last ninety days. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. 237,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,155. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

