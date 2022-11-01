Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Sells 500 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 21,641.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.60. 132,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,602,847. The firm has a market cap of $388.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.70.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

