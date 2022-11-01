Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at HSBC to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on META. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.30.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of META traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.20. The company had a trading volume of 109,609,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,883,879. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.21. The stock has a market cap of $255.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $92.60 and a 52 week high of $353.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,405,222 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

