MetaMUI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97.51 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. MetaMUI has a market cap of $97.51 million and $314,738.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

