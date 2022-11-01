Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.25.
Methanex Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $56.79.
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
