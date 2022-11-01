Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.25.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $56.79.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

About Methanex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Methanex by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Methanex by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.