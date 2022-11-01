MGP Ingredients (MGPI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 0.3 %

MGPI opened at $112.05 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $63.29 and a 1-year high of $117.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.95.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $475,731.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,307.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 31.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading

