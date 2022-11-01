MiL.k (MLK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $69.14 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. MiL.k has a total market cap of $69.14 million and approximately $55.89 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MiL.k has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001550 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.09 or 0.31552226 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012323 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

