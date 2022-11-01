Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NERV. JMP Securities cut Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Minerva Neurosciences to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,255. The company has a market cap of $14.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.08. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.21. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Minerva Neurosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

