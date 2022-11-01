MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.61. MINISO Group shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 24,264 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Stock Up 15.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.45 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MINISO Group by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in MINISO Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.