Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires 120,516 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,516 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

FZT remained flat at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In addition, It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

