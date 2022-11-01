Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires New Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Silicon Motion Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,511.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,251 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 137,176 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth $2,666,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 19.7% in the first quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 184,110 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

SIMO stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.39. 8,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,668. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.66. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

