Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 739,877 Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 739,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,000. Global Blockchain Acquisition comprises approximately 0.6% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Global Blockchain Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,756,000.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBBK remained flat at $9.90 on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,240. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

