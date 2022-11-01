Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys Shares of 330,762 Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 330,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 0.94% of Concord Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Concord Acquisition by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Concord Acquisition by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concord Acquisition by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concord Acquisition by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition in the first quarter worth $567,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concord Acquisition Price Performance

CND traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,662. Concord Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

Concord Acquisition Profile

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

