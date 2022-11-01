Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Increases Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 716.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 581.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alleghany in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alleghany Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE Y remained flat at $847.79 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $843.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $837.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $585.10 and a 52-week high of $862.87.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $17.39 EPS.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

