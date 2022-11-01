Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 297,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,559,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 122,730 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 226,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 104,842 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 876,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 51,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAQ remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,515. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

