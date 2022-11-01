Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $16.36 Million in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,668,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,364,000. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III accounts for 1.3% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 2.23% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $489,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,421. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

