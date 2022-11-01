Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases 385,000 Shares of G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD – Get Rating) by 333.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 1.27% of G Squared Ascend I worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSQD. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its stake in G Squared Ascend I by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,145 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,374,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the first quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 1,589.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 163,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

G Squared Ascend I Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE GSQD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,834. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

About G Squared Ascend I

G Squared Ascend I Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector primarily in software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, fintech/insurtech, new age media, and sustainability.

