Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes $1.52 Million Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 152,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.65% of CF Acquisition Corp. VII at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII stock remained flat at $10.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

