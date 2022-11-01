Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 128 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $149.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.81. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.