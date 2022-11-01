Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 2,588 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 312,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,229,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

