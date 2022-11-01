Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

VVR opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

