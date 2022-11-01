Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $606,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,321 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMware stock opened at $112.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $154.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

