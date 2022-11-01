Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 649 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,667,000 after purchasing an additional 84,919 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,758,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,381,000 after buying an additional 956,502 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $77.19.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

