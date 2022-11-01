Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 663 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after acquiring an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,098 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $354.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.51 and its 200-day moving average is $363.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

