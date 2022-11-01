Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans Buys 110,000 Shares

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 110,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$46,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,060,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$865,446.54.

CVE:MRZ traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.50. 13,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,820. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$0.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

