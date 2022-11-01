Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans Buys 110,000 Shares

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 110,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$46,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,060,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$865,446.54.
Mirasol Resources Price Performance
CVE:MRZ traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.50. 13,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,820. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$0.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.
About Mirasol Resources
Featured Articles
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.