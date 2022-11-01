Mistras Group (MG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.03 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.37%.

Mistras Group Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE:MG traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,438. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $144.28 million, a PE ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mistras Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 36,770 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 270.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 160,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

