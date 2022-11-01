Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 11,000 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.89.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

XYL traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.96. 47,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,564. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.64.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

