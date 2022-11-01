Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 1,600 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 3.0 %

GOOGL stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,498,902. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.71 and a 200-day moving average of $110.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,209 shares of company stock valued at $17,905,522 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

