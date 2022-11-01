Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 20,000 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 53.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 217.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JBLU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 270,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,615,411. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

