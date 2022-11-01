Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 30,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 180.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. 563,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,421,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

